Longmont Power offers energy benchmarking to large commercial customers

LONGMONT — Longmont’s building energy benchmarking program, an opportunity for businesses to better understand their properties’ energy use, is now open to large commercial and industrial buildings of 20,000 square feet or more.

Longmont Power & Communications said that building energy benchmarking compares a structure to similar building types across the U.S. in similar climates — such as comparing an office building to another office building or a school to a school — using no-cost Environmental Protection Agency software. That information can then be used to help improve the property’s energy efficiency. LPC spokesman Scott Rochat said in a press release that similar programs elsewhere have allowed companies to reduce energy costs by 2.4% per year on average.

“Awareness is the key to energy efficiency,” LPC Executive Director David Hornbacher said. “This provides a useful tool for Longmont’s businesses to gain that awareness and create energy savings.”

LPC conducted a demonstration program involving 10 customer buildings and 10 municipal buildings in 2020. Some of the participants of that program will share their experiences at a virtual panel hosted by the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce, beginning at 11 a.m. on

Feb. 25. To register for the panel, go online to the chamber’s events calendar at https://business.longmontchamber.org/events/details/building-energy-benchmarking-an lpc-panel-discussion-7631.

Around 280 commercial and industrial Longmont buildings would be eligible to participate in the 2021 voluntary program. LPC expects to expand the program to smaller commercial and industrial buildings in future years.

