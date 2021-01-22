Regional city managers to highlight effects of COVID on municipalities

Top officials from the region’s six largest municipalities will discuss the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic during BizWest’s virtual Economic Forecast event Jan. 26.

The event’s theme is “The Road Back — Rebuilding the Economy After COVID-19.”

Joining the “Municipalities — Plans for the Future” panel are:

Steve Adams, city manager, Loveland.

Darin Atteberry, city manager, Fort Collins.

Harold Dominguez, city manager, Longmont.

Jennifer Hoffman, city and county manager, Broomfield.

Roy Otto, city manager, Greeley.

Cheryl Patelli, chief financial officer, Boulder.

The session will be moderated by Jack Reutzel, director, Fairfield & Woods PC.

“COVID-19 has had an enormous effect on municipal finance,” said Jeff Nuttall, BizWest publisher. “This panel will highlight those impacts, including the effects on city services, cash reserves, and municipal staff furloughs and layoffs.”

Richard Wobbekind, associate dean for business and government relations, senior economist and faculty director for the Business Research Division of the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, will deliver a keynote address, providing his own economic forecast for Northern Colorado and the state overall.

Other panels will include industry leaders from Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, along with regional economic-development officials discussing strategies to rebuild the economy.

The Economic Forecast is presented by title sponsors Bank of Colorado and UCHealth, presenting sponsors CBRE and BDO USA, and supporting sponsor the Monfort College of Business. Tickets for the event cost $33.49 for BizWest subscribers and $43.49 for non-subscribers. Register here.