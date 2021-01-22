Gigit absorbs cybersecurity consulting firm

BOULDER — Gigit Inc., a Boulder-based cybersecurity consulting firm, has completed the acquisition of Peak InfoSec LLC, a similar type of company headquartered in Colorado Springs.

Peak InfoSec will act as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gigit, according to a Gigit news release that did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Peak InfoSec founder Matthew Titcombe will become Gigit’s chief security information officer.

“From a strategic point of view, this acquisition strongly positions Gigit to serve the U.S. Department of Defense space,” said Gigit CEO David Jacobs. “Matt Titcombe is on the cutting edge of the [Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification] DoD requirements, which will soon expand throughout the federal government sector, so we are thrilled to have Matt join us as our CISO.”

