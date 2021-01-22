Funding Friday: Another SPAC, annual venture-fund disclosures, Greeley apartments

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Fresh off raising $345 million in a prior public offering, the private-equity company Gores Group is planning to raise $400 million in a new special purpose acquisition company out of its Boulder office. The SPAC, which exists solely to be bought by a private company looking to go public, is intended to be merged with a consumer products or services company at a later point.

Boulder-based Crestone Capital LLC reported selling just more than $18.77 million for stakes in four ongoing venture-capital rounds in annual disclosures. The largest increase in fund size is in Arapaho Springs Real Estate Fund LP , which garnered $7.64 million in new investments.

The company also reported raising $10 million from 19 investors in Montezuma Fund VI LP and $15.65 million from 20 investors in Maroon Peaks Private Equity Fund XI LP. Both vehicles were launched on Jan. 1.

55 Resorts Investments at Maddie LLC opened an $11 million round on Tuesday and reported $800,000 in sales so far. That round is connected to a planned age-restricted apartment building in downtown Greeley.

Other rounds (Source: SEC)

Jan. 20: Longmont Spirits LLC, Longmont, $500,000 raised out of $600,000 target.

Jan. 22: MamaMend Inc., Boulder, $25,000 raised in ongoing new round.

