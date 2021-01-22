Farmers Business Network leases space in 76 Commerce Center

BRIGHTON — Farmers Business Network Inc., a California-based agricultural data and analytics firm, recently leased a 128,831-square-foot space in Brighton’s 76 Commerce Center business and industrial park.

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) senior managing director Tim D’Angelo, executive managing director Mike Wafer Sr. and associate director Mike Wafer Jr., represented landlord Hyde and Mortenson in the lease transaction, according to a Newmark news release.

“Tenants continue to be attracted to the development’s location and outstanding design,” said Wafer Sr. said in the release.

The tenant side of the transaction was managed by Brian Smerud of Wheeler Properties Inc.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC