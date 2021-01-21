YMCA of the Rockies names new VP of business development

ESTES PARK — Dzidra Junior has been named vice president of business development at the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park.

Junior will be based in Estes Park and will report to Julie Watkins, president and CEO. She will be charged with creating a strategy to advance the mission of the camp and drive increased revenue. Her role includes directing marketing, communications, reservations and sales teams.

Junior has worked in the hospitality industry for 29 years. Prior to coming to YMCA of the Rockies, she spent 15 years as director of global sales for MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas.

“Dzidra is an industry veteran whose significant depth of experience and knowledge will complement our mission impact to existing customers, while also helping expand our outreach and growth among new audiences who want the opportunity to experience rustic and inviting settings for vacations, retreats, meetings and conferences,’’ Watkins said in a press release.

Junior is president of the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals, and she serves on the Diversity Task Force for Destinations International.

