Economic-development officials to discuss impacts of COVID-19 during Economic Forecast

Some of the region’s top economic-development officials will discuss strategies for reviving the economy during BizWest’s virtual Economic Forecast event Jan. 26.

The event’s theme is “The Road Back — Rebuilding the Economy After COVID-19.” Officials from governmental or private economic-development organizations will participate in a roundtable discussion titled “What’s Next for Economic Development.” Participants include:

Josh Birks, economic-health and redevelopment director, city of Fort Collins.

Jacob Castillo, director, Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development.

Jessica Erickson, CEO, Longmont Economic Development Partnership.

Ann Hutchison, CEO, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kelly Jones, economic-development director, city of Loveland.

Paula Mehle, director of economic development, town of Firestone.

Stacy Miller, director of economic development, town of Windsor.

Jeff Romine, director of economic vitality and economist, city and county of Broomfield.

Benjamin Snow, director, Department of Economic Health and Housing, city of Greeley.

Scott Sternberg, executive director, Boulder Economic Council.

Rich Werner, CEO, Upstate Colorado.

The session will be moderated by BizWest editor and publisher Christopher Wood.

“COVID-19 presents one of the greatest challenges that economic developers have faced in their history,” Wood said. “This roundtable will provide valuable insights about integration of economic-development efforts around the region, key programs that organizations have employed and many other topics.”

Richard Wobbekind, associate dean for business and government relations, senior economist and faculty director for the Business Research Division of the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, will deliver a keynote address, providing his own economic forecast for Northern Colorado and the state overall.

Other panels will include industry leaders from Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, along with area municipal officials discussing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on municipal finance and services.

The Economic Forecast is presented by title sponsors Bank of Colorado and UCHealth, presenting sponsors CBRE and BDO USA, and supporting sponsor the Monfort College of Business. Tickets for the event cost $33.49 for BizWest subscribers and $43.49 for non-subscribers. Register here.