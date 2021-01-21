4Rivers CEO retires, COO promoted to new position

GREELEY — Keith Olson has retired, effective Jan. 1, from his position as CEO of 4Rivers Equipment LLC.

John Shearer, formerly chief operating officer, succeeds Olson as CEO.

“Keith has been a mentor and a friend for over 40 years,” said Mark Romer, chairman of the 4Rivers board. “Under his leadership, defined by his endless enthusiasm and genuine love for both the company and the employees, 4Rivers has become a preeminent John Deere dealership.”

Olson continues as a partner and member of the company board.

Olson joined the Romer-Young group as the Colorado Springs dealership manager known then as Central Colorado Equipment. In 1988 three Romer construction dealerships, Southern Colorado Equipment, Central Colorado Equipment, and Larimer Equipment, combined into Colorado Machinery. Olson was a part of a three-person team that led the companies.

In 2001, he became general manager. Then in 2013 Colorado Machinery bought dealerships in New Mexico and Texas and reorganized as 4Rivers Equipment with Olson as CEO.

Shearer began his dealership career in 1984 in Pennsylvania. He joined 4Rivers in 2013 as a general manager and was named COO in 2019.

“John’s career path with us has been nothing less than inspiring,” Romer said. “I am very pleased to have John as our new CEO and look forward to the many successes of both him and 4Rivers in the coming years.”

