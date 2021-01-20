rcy Housing proposes affordable housing complex in north Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Mercy Housing Mountain Plains is seeking to build its second affordable housing property in Fort Collins after proposing a complex in the city’s north side.

The Denver-based nonprofit group seeks to build 87 units between seven buildings on 6.5 acres of land west of North Lemay Avenue and just north of East Vine Drive, according to concept documents submitted to city planning officials several days ago.

All of the apartments would be limited to families making up to 60% of the area median income as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. As of 2020, that ranges from $39,540 for a single person to $65,520 for a family of six.

The development would be built alongside the forthcoming Northfield neighborhood by Windsor-based Landmark Homes, which would feature market-rate condominiums and flats.

The units would be split between 22 one-bedrooms, 44 two-bedrooms and 18 three-bedrooms across multiple two and three-story walk-up buildings. The plans also call for a 2,000 square-foot community clubhouse and leasing office, along with a playground.

An additional 56 units could be built in the future, according to the planning documents.

Mercy Housing is a national nonprofit with developments on the West Coast, several Mountain West states, the Midwest and the Southeast. It focuses on providing housing for low-income families, seniors and those with physical disabilities or mental illnesses, and currently has 40 properties and just fewer than 4,000 tenants across the country.

The local branch of the group has 17 income-restricted communities in Commerce City, Denver, Durango, Westminster and one complex in Fort Collins’ southwest side.

Mercy’s proposal comes months after Fort Collins officials approved a five-story, 78-unit income-restricted apartment tower near Old Town Square.

