Many Boulder Valley, NoCo hotels trail state in price, occupancy

Across much of the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley regions hotel room prices and occupancy fell in December and trailed the Colorado average, according to the latest Rocky Mountain Lodging Report as released Wednesday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.
Statewide the average nightly cost of a room was $143.92 and the occupancy rate was 35.2%.
Locally the fullest hotels were in Greeley, which posted an occupancy rate of 44% and average prices of $72.24.
The other local municipality to eclipse the statewide occupancy average was Estes Park with a 36.3% mark. Hotels in the mountain town cost an average of $178.19 per night.
Loveland hotels were 33.8% full in December and the average cost was $82.18.
In Boulder the occupancy rate was 30.3% and rooms could be booked for an average of $95.21.
Longmont hotels were 26.3% full last month and average daily stays were $72.13.
Fort Collins establishments had a December occupancy rate of 26.0% and an average cost of $87.98.
Along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor hotels were 26.4% occupied and cost an average of $77.45 for a night’s stay.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
Across much of the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley regions hotel room prices and occupancy fell in December and trailed the Colorado average, according to the latest Rocky Mountain Lodging Report as released Wednesday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.
Statewide the average nightly cost of a room was $143.92 and the occupancy rate was 35.2%.
Locally the fullest hotels were in Greeley, which posted an occupancy rate of 44% and average prices of $72.24.
The other local municipality to eclipse the statewide occupancy average was Estes Park with a 36.3% mark. Hotels in the mountain town cost an average of $178.19 per night.
Loveland hotels were 33.8% full in December and the average cost was $82.18.
In Boulder the occupancy rate was 30.3% and rooms could be booked for an average of $95.21.
Longmont hotels were 26.3% full last month and average daily stays were $72.13.
Fort Collins establishments had a December occupancy rate of 26.0% and an average cost of $87.98.
Along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor hotels were 26.4% occupied and cost an average of $77.45 for a night’s stay.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.