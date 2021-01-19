Six-tenant building in Johnstown Plaza sells for $6.26M

JOHNSTOWN — A pad site in the Johnstown Plaza has sold for $6.26 million.

The developer, Johnstown Plaza LLC, sold the property at 4914 Thompson Parkway in a deal that closed Jan. 4, according to Larimer County property records.

It’s not clear exactly who purchased the property, but the purchasing entity TR Thompson LLC is registered to JC Helmstaedter, a Centennial real estate investor and former owner of the 97-year-old EMW Carpets & Furniture along South Broadway in Denver.

The store closed last fall to make way for a five-story apartment complex proposal.

Helmstaedter did not respond to a voicemail and an email sent Tuesday afternoon to contacts listed on a city of Denver demolition application for the former furniture store.

The sale price is a 40.6% premium to the $4.45 million at which county officials last valued the property. The two pad sites to the east and west of the building are still owned by Johnstown Plaza’s developer.

Tenants at the building include restaurants Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Berry Blendz and Honolulu Poke Bar, eyeglasses store Visionworks, a Sprint store and a locally owned nail salon. It has a total of 15,140 square feet of retail space.

