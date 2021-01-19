Siemens donates to a trio of Northern Colorado nonprofits 

Siemens Energy Inc., an energy-generation systems manufacturer, has donated to a trio of Northern Colorado nonprofit organizations as part of the firm’s Positive Energy campaign.

Local donation recipients were

Alpha Center, Fort Collins, $1,000.

Longs Peak Council, Boy Scouts of America, Greeley, $1,000.

Food Bank for Larimer County, Loveland, $650.

“On this national day of service, it’s important to recognize the value of serving in the places where we live and work,” Siemens president Steve Conner said in a prepared statement released on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “These organizations demonstrate service to their respective communities today and every day.”

Across the country, 122 groups were awarded a total of $250,000, according to Siemens.

