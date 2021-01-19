Maxar adds former Air Force secretary to board

WESTMINSTER — Space intelligence and satellite maker Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MAXR) has added former Air Force secretary Heather Wilson to its board.

In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday morning, the Westminster-based Maxar said she would hold the seat until going to a vote of the shareholders in the company’s annual meeting later this year.

Wilson is president of the University of Texas-El Paso after taking the job in 2019. Prior to that, she served as the head of the Air Force from May 2017 to May 2019 before taking her current position at UTEP.

Before heading up the service, she spent four years as president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and was a U.S. representative from New Mexico from 1998 to 2009 in the district covering most of Albuquerque. She also ran for a seat in the U.S. Senate in New Mexico in 2008 and 2012, losing both times in the general election.

“Dr. Wilson’s deep understanding of the national security and intelligence communities make her an ideal choice as Maxar applies its unique Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure capabilities to a growing array of U.S. Government missions,” Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky said in a statement.

