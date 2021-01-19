Ent Credit Union eyeing Broomfield expansion

BROOMFIELD — Colorado Springs-based Ent Credit Union has spent the last year boosting its presence in Northern Colorado and is now setting its sights on the Boulder Valley region.
The institution has submitted plans for a new Broomfield branch, and a concept review is set to occur during a Broomfield City Council meeting Tuesday.
Ent is building a branch at 4800 W. 121st Ave., which a company spokesman said is expected to open in August. The latest Broomfield expansion, called Ent Credit Union Highlands, would be at the intersection of Baseline Road and County Road 7, planning documents show.
Should the Baseline Road area branch receive approval to move forward, it would likely be another several years before it could open, the Ent spokesman said.
Before late last year, Ent had a single Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley area branch operating in Firestone. In December, Ent locations opened in Timnath and Fort Collins. The credit union is planning additional new branches in Fort Collins, Loveland and Windsor.
