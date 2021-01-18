Musician Post Malone donating 10K pairs of Crocs

BROOMFIELD — Rapper Post Malone is donating 10,000 pairs of signature Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) clogs to frontline workers at 70 hospitals, according to a report from CNN.

“As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @postmalone and @crocs, to offer our hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort!,” the Musicians on Call charity wrote on Instagram last week. “Caregivers and staff are receiving their very own pair of Post Malone’s fifth #pmxcrocs collaboration as a thank you for their brave work on the frontlines to keep our communities safe!”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC