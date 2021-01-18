Industry leaders to offer predictions at Economic Forecast

Four local business leaders will deliver predictions for their industries as part of BizWest’s virtual Economic Forecast event Jan. 26.

Dubbed “The Road Back — Rebuilding the Economy After COVID-19,” the event will feature:

Kevin Anderson, tax managing director, National Tax Office, BDO USA

Spencer Levy, chairman, Americas Research and senior economic adviser, CBRE.

Shawn Osthoff, president, Bank of Colorado.

Kevin Unger, president and CEO, UCHealth Northern Colorado Region.

The session will be moderated by Dallas Everhart, director and executive professor of the University of Northern Colorado’s Monfort College of Business.

“This panel always provides valuable insights for their individual sectors, but we’re particularly eager to hear their predictions this year as the economy begins to recover from COVID-19,” said Jeff Nuttall, publisher of BizWest.

Richard Wobbekind, associate dean for business and government relations, senior economist and faculty director for the Business Research Division of the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, will deliver a keynote address, providing his own economic forecast for Northern Colorado and the state overall.

Other panels will include economic developers from Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, along with area municipal officials discussing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on municipal finance and services.

The Economic Forecast is presented by title sponsors Bank of Colorado and UCHealth, presenting sponsors CBRE and BDO USA, and supporting sponsor the Monfort College of Business. Tickets for the event cost $33.49 for BizWest subscribers and $43.49 for non-subscribers. Register here.