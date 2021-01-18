County building sells again, residential condos planned

LOVELAND — New owners of the former county building at 205 E. Sixth St. in downtown Loveland have major plans that may include expanding the building vertically, adding commercial and parking on the lower level and housing above.

The buyers, 6th St. Library LLC, closed on the property in late December for $537,097.

Built originally as Loveland’s public library, the property was owned by Larimer County and used as the county’s annex in Loveland until a new building was constructed in 2018.

The city bought the building back and intended to sell it to an employer that might bring workers downtown. It sold the building to PDQ Properties LLC in August 2020 for $450,000 in a deal that included the lease of 40 parking spaces in the lot just west of the Pulliam Community Building.

6th St. Library LLC is a new company owned by multiple partners, including major partners Kurt Skott, Bob Dehn and Lawrence Thomas.

While ideas for the building are only in concept at this point, Skott said that the company would like to add two stories, which engineers have told the owners could be supported by the existing construction.

“The big issue is parking,” he said. The partners are thinking of taking half or two-thirds of the first floor and converting it to parking for residents who would occupy units on the floors above.

“We would maintain space on Cleveland for retail, a bank, title company, restaurant or something similar,” he said. Some commercial might be placed on the southwest corner of the second floor as well, he said. All units, both commercial and residential, would be sold instead of leased.

Hilary Dehn, a Realtor with Dehn Real Estate, will be the agent in charge of sales of the units. “We don’t have a lot of details yet,” she told BizWest. “We’d like a great variety of units, both two-story and one-story condos.

“We’d consider a work/live environment,” she said, with offices on the first floor having access to residential units on the upper floor — a throwback to how downtowns operated when they were first created.

Skott said 10 or 11 residential units are contemplated, with what he hopes will be two parking spaces designated for each unit. Dehn said upper floors would have unobstructed views to the west and all units are likely to have patios.

Timeline is undetermined because plans have not been finalized, but Dehn said “it depends on the market; we feel strongly that we’d like to have a couple of units available to look at yet this year.

The project name, Dehn said, is “The Collection – 6th St. Condos,” a reference to the building’s original purpose as home to Loveland’s library collection.

