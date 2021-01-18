Boulder’s Marpa house could be turned into student housing

BOULDER — The Marpa House, a group living facility on Boulder’s University Hill formerly owned and operated by the Buddhist group Shambhala, could soon be transformed into housing for University of Colorado students.
The building at 891 12th St. was originally built in 1923 to serve as the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house and was taken over in 1973 and converted into housing for members of the Shambhala community.
Facing a financial crisis amid the fallout of a sexual misconduct scandal involving Shambhala members, the group sold the Marpa House in 2019 to a group of investors led by developer John Kirkland. The price was just under $5 million.
The house was granted historical landmark status the following year.
The ownership group, 891 12th LLC, is set to take its redevelopment plans before Boulder’s Planning Commission for a use review and public hearing Thursday.
The developer intends to “reconfigure and reconstruct the interior layout of the
building to replace the high-intensity group living quarters and large party rooms with 16 separate and self-contained residential units.” Each unit will be three bedrooms.
The exterior of the building will be updated and beautified and the interior will undergo a “complete modernization of all HVAC, mechanical, plumbing, electrical and fire-suppression systems,” according to planning documents.
“When complete, 891 12th will reflect the architectural grandeur its visionary architects conceived a century earlier,” the owners wrote in a memo to planners.
The transformed Marpa House will be dubbed the Ash House and will be operated by My Boulder Rental, a student-centric property management firm that oversees a handful of nearby rental properties.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — The Marpa House, a group living facility on Boulder’s University Hill formerly owned and operated by the Buddhist group Shambhala, could soon be transformed into housing for University of Colorado students.
The building at 891 12th St. was originally built in 1923 to serve as the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house and was taken over in 1973 and converted into housing for members of the Shambhala community.
Facing a financial crisis amid the fallout of a sexual misconduct scandal involving Shambhala members, the group sold the Marpa House in 2019 to a group of investors led by developer John Kirkland. The price was just under $5 million.
The house was granted historical landmark status the following year.
The ownership group, 891 12th LLC, is set to take its redevelopment plans before Boulder’s Planning Commission for a use review and public hearing Thursday.
The developer intends to “reconfigure and reconstruct the interior layout of the
building to replace the high-intensity group living quarters and large party rooms with 16 separate and self-contained residential units.” Each unit will be three bedrooms.
The exterior of the building will be updated and beautified and the interior will undergo a “complete modernization of all HVAC, mechanical, plumbing, electrical and fire-suppression systems,” according to planning documents.
“When complete, 891 12th will reflect the architectural grandeur its visionary architects conceived a century earlier,” the owners wrote in a memo to planners.
The transformed Marpa House will be dubbed the Ash House and will be operated by My Boulder Rental, a student-centric property management firm…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.