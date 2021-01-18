Boulder Chamber: COVID-19 relief dominates priority wishlist for city leaders

BOULDER — The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crises dominated virtually all aspects of life in 2020, and the virus’ impacts continue to feature heavily in 2021 as the Boulder Chamber puts forth its list of priorities in advance of the Boulder City Council’s annual retreat on Saturday.
While the emergence of a vaccine has brightened the prospects for many industries as the page is turned on 2020, the coronavirus continues casting its shadow on the Boulder business community. The chamber solicited direct input from 500 local stakeholders and conducted 50 focus groups to compile its 2021 priorities, which were communicated to Boulder municipal officials last week in the form of a letter signed by chamber leaders John Tayer, Lori Call and Andrea Meneghel.
The letter breaks those recommendations into the following subcategories:
- Small business assistance: Small businesses, startups and entrepreneurs have proven to be particularly vulnerable during the pandemic, the chamber wrote. “We urge you to prioritize financial assistance and resources that address the immediate needs of our small businesses and their employees.”
- Workforce support services: Like small businesses, lower wage workers and underrepresented populations were impacted disproportionately by COVID-19. “The workers staffing our restaurants, shops, and lodging venues were first in the unemployment lines, and their employers continue to struggle with reduced capacities,” the chamber said. “We urge City Council to support workforce development programming that helps align displaced employees with opportunities in other thriving industries.
- Community infrastructure: The pandemic “highlight[s] inadequate infrastructure conditions that have festered for far too long,” according to chamber. Because so many people have shifted to working from home, high-speed internet has become essential. “Without this access, vulnerable members of our community will fall farther behind. We, therefore, urge the city of Boulder to work with us in advancing public-private partnerships that expedite this critical infrastructure investment and secure low-cost, high-speed options for residents and businesses alike,” the chamber said. Additionally, the chamber is calling upon Boulder leaders to work with the private sector to secure “funding to complete mobility improvements for the Diagonal Highway and Colorado Highway 7.”
- Flexibility: Despite signs of hope, “there still is a great deal of uncertainty about the conditions our businesses will face in the ensuing months and years,” chamber leaders wrote. The city can reduce uncertainty for developers by streamlining the regulatory review and permitting processes. The city’s “exhaustive and inflexible regulatory permitting process precludes the creative, innovative solutions needed to meet an evolving economic landscape. Boulder’s extensive review and permitting processes also increase project costs.” The chamber argues that “streamlining efforts will address an unnecessary financial burden that can be the difference between business survival and closed doors.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crises dominated virtually all aspects of life in 2020, and the virus’ impacts continue to feature heavily in 2021 as the Boulder Chamber puts forth its list of priorities in advance of the Boulder City Council’s annual retreat on Saturday.
While the emergence of a vaccine has brightened the prospects for many industries as the page is turned on 2020, the coronavirus continues casting its shadow on the Boulder business community. The chamber solicited direct input from 500 local stakeholders and conducted 50 focus groups to compile its 2021 priorities, which were communicated to Boulder municipal officials last week in the form of a letter signed by chamber leaders John Tayer, Lori Call and Andrea Meneghel.
The letter breaks those recommendations into the following subcategories:
- Small business assistance: Small businesses, startups and entrepreneurs have proven to be particularly vulnerable during the pandemic, the chamber wrote. “We urge you to prioritize financial assistance and resources that address the immediate needs of our small businesses and their employees.”
- Workforce support services: Like small businesses, lower wage workers and underrepresented populations were impacted disproportionately by COVID-19. “The workers staffing our restaurants, shops, and lodging venues were first in the unemployment lines, and their employers continue to struggle with reduced capacities,” the chamber said. “We urge City Council to support workforce development programming that helps align displaced employees with opportunities in other thriving industries.
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.