Woodward taps new aero systems chief

FORT COLLINS — Airplane component maker Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD) has hired Roger Ross as its new president for its aero systems division.
In a statement, the company said Ross will lead the company’s actuation and components business starting next week.
While the company did not specify how much of its revenue comes from that portion of its business, about 63% of Woodward’s fiscal year 2020 revenue was generated from aerospace sales, according to its latest annual report. The company also reported $1.16 billion in aerospace-related sales backlogs as of the end of October last year.
Ross was most recently a president at Arizona-based plane maintenance company StandardAero Aviation Holdings Inc., a segment president at Esterline Technologies Corp. in Washington State and spent almost 21 years with aerospace conglomerate United Technologies Corp.
The company is heading into a uncertain 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic crimping commercial air travel, a trend partially offset by stable purchasing trends from defense agencies. It laid off or furloughed 15% of its U.S. workforce last spring to conserve cash as the pandemic spread en masse across the country.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
