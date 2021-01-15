Trio of Boulder Valley firms earn Tibbetts Awards from SBA

BOULDER and BROOMFIELD — Three Boulder Valley-based firms are winners of the Tibbetts Award, a prize issued by the U.S. Small Business Administration that recognizes technology firms that have achieved success through the SBA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.
Those firms are Boulder’s small satellite firm Blue Canyon Technologies Inc. and environmental measurement instrument firm 2B Technologies Inc., and Broomfield-based military aviation technology maker Vita Inclinata Technologies Inc.
“For nearly four decades, the SBIR and STTR programs have been assisting small businesses with launching ideas from conception to market. The Tibbetts Awards highlight our nation’s next generation of competitive creators who help push the U.S. economy into the future,” SBA administrator Jovita Carranza said in a prepared statement. “SBA continues to play a key role in administering these research and technology funding programs, providing ‘seed money’ to help our nation’s greatest and most innovative research entrepreneurs start, grow and transition into high-growth companies. The companies and the technologies they create played a unique role in job creation, the building of new industries and communities and addressing the nation’s most pressing challenges.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER and BROOMFIELD — Three Boulder Valley-based firms are winners of the Tibbetts Award, a prize issued by the U.S. Small Business Administration that recognizes technology firms that have achieved success through the SBA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.
Those firms are Boulder’s small satellite firm Blue Canyon Technologies Inc. and environmental measurement instrument firm 2B Technologies Inc., and Broomfield-based military aviation technology maker Vita Inclinata Technologies Inc.
“For nearly four decades, the SBIR and STTR programs have been assisting small businesses with launching ideas from conception to market. The Tibbetts Awards highlight our nation’s next generation of competitive creators who help push the U.S. economy into the future,” SBA administrator Jovita Carranza said in a prepared statement. “SBA continues to play a key role in administering these research and technology funding programs, providing ‘seed money’ to help our nation’s greatest and most innovative research entrepreneurs start, grow and transition into high-growth companies. The companies and the technologies they create played a unique role in job creation, the building of new industries and communities and addressing the nation’s most pressing challenges.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.