Funding Friday: Boulder SPAC raises $345M, Berthoud rocket-maker raises $15M

Notable rounds this week:

Gores Holding VI Inc. (Nasdaq: GHVIU), a Boulder-based special purpose acquisition company operated by private-equity giant The Gores Group , closed its initial public offering and raised $345 million in proceeds. These types of companies, known as SPACs, are created and brought public solely to be acquired by another company looking to go public without having to go through the traditional IPO process.

Berthoud-based Ursa Major Technologies Inc. added just more than $15 million to its previous venture capital haul of $33.33 million. The company builds propulsion systems for commercial satellites weighing less than 100 kilograms.

Other rounds (Source: SEC)

Jan. 12: MandaraRx Inc., Boulder, $2.03 million raised out of $3.03 million round.

Jan. 13: Cytocom Inc., Fort Collins, $6 million round opened.

Jan. 14: Giving Place Inc., Boulder, $400,000 raised out of $2 million round.

Jan. 14: ResilientGrit Fund LP, Fort Collins, $4.54 million raised in indefinite round.

Jan. 15: 19th Street Partners LLC, Boulder, $740,000 goal reached.

