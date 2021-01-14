Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Louisville Chamber offers gift card raffle to boost local store traffic

By BizWest Staff — 

LOUISVILLE— The Louisville Chamber of Commerce is offering a shot at winning gift cards to local businesses through the end of April to spur residents to buy at local shops.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports that receipts from local vendors are eligible to be used as raffle tickets for a $100 and $500 card by emailing them to coordinator@louisvillechamber.com.

 

