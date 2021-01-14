Longs Peak Hospital adds trauma bay as construction continues

LONGMONT — UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital has christened a new trauma bay as it continues adding capacity to the Longmont medical campus.
In a statement, the health system said it now has two trauma bays in the hospital after the number of emergency visits to the hospital almost doubled from its 2018 fiscal year to its 2020 fiscal year. A total of 21,591 patients were transported to the hospital’s emergency room in the system’s most recent fiscal year.
The addition comes as UCHealth plans to build out six additional intensive-care rooms in the hospital and continues construction on a 100,000-square-foot outpatient medical center on the campus, more than the three-story clinic it proposed to city officials last January.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
LONGMONT — UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital has christened a new trauma bay as it continues adding capacity to the Longmont medical campus.
In a statement, the health system said it now has two trauma bays in the hospital after the number of emergency visits to the hospital almost doubled from its 2018 fiscal year to its 2020 fiscal year. A total of 21,591 patients were transported to the hospital’s emergency room in the system’s most recent fiscal year.
The addition comes as UCHealth plans to build out six additional intensive-care rooms in the hospital and continues construction on a 100,000-square-foot outpatient medical center on the campus, more than the three-story clinic it proposed to city officials last January.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.