Longs Peak Hospital adds trauma bay as construction continues

LONGMONT — UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital has christened a new trauma bay as it continues adding capacity to the Longmont medical campus.

In a statement, the health system said it now has two trauma bays in the hospital after the number of emergency visits to the hospital almost doubled from its 2018 fiscal year to its 2020 fiscal year. A total of 21,591 patients were transported to the hospital’s emergency room in the system’s most recent fiscal year.

The addition comes as UCHealth plans to build out six additional intensive-care rooms in the hospital and continues construction on a 100,000-square-foot outpatient medical center on the campus, more than the three-story clinic it proposed to city officials last January.

