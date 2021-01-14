Hyde Engineering promotes new CEO

BOULDER — Hyde Engineering + Consulting Inc. has promoted president Kerren Bergman as its new CEO.

In a statement, the engineering firm said Bergman will take over from founder John Hyde, who will continue with the company as its principal engineer and board chairman.

“The company primarily designs buildings for pharmaceutical and bio-processing companies and offers compliance advice,” Hyde said.

The company has 11 offices in five countries and employs more than 250 people across the global organization.

Bergman has been with Hyde in various roles since joining the firm in 1998 as a vice president of U.S. operations. She was promoted to president last May.

