DENVER — The city of Denver can begin inspecting restaurants and stores looking to increase indoor capacity under the state’s 5 Star program for balancing COVID-19 restrictions with the concerns of wary businesses.

The Denver Post reports the certifications won’t immediately go into effect, and the city must post two week incidence rates of less than 350 cases per 100,000 people. It most recently had a rate of 526 cases per 100,000.