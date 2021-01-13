Rocket maker Ursa Major Technologies raises $15M

BERTHOUD — Ursa Major Technologies Inc., a maker of rockets and propulsion for small satellites, has raised just more than $15 million in its latest round of funding.
In filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Berthoud company disclosed that it raised the funds from nine investors in a round that closed Tuesday. Just more than $4 million of those proceeds are from stock issued by a convertible option.
Ursa Major develops rocket engines for commercial microsatellites and nanosatellites weighing 100 kilograms or less. The company has previously raised just more than $33.33 million in prior rounds, according to SEC records.
The company did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
