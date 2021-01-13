CU, CSU to conduct most spring semester classes online

BOULDER and FORT COLLINS — Both the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State University will begin spring semester this week with mostly online classes with some provision for in-person classes as COVID-19 pandemic conditions change.

The CU Boulder said in a communication to students that all classes will be remote starting Thursday but on Feb. 15 some classes will return to in-person, as will on-campus student activities. Classes designated as remote or online will remain remote for the entire semester, CU said.

Students will be able to move back into residence halls, by appointment, starting Feb. 7.

At CSU, spring semester starts Jan. 19 with all classes online. On Jan. 25, selected courses with a need for in-person learning will shift to in-person.

On Feb. 5, students in some hybrid classes will be updated on the transition to in-person learning, the university told students.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC