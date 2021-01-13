Broomfield Chamber awards small biz grants

BROOMFIELD — The Broomfield Chamber of Commerce and the Broomfield Community Foundation has awarded $17,000 in grant funding to small businesses.

The funds “are slated to help the businesses pay for business expenses such as rent and utilities, as well as help the business retain staff and staff hours due to COVID-19 related market impacts,” according to a chamber and foundation news release.

“The city and county of Broomfield is a strong supporter of small business and the Broomfield Chamber is proud to do our part to help the business community,” Broomfield Chamber president Sam Taylor said in the release.”These grants will continue to offer a lifeline for those companies that need a little extra help due to the pandemic.”

For information about applying for future grants, visit www.broomfieldfoundation.org/smallbiz/.

