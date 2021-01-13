Steel company moves operation to Greeley site

GREELEY — A Sheridan, Wyoming-based steel-fabrication company has opened a new facility in Greeley at 2985 First Ave. that will employ about 40 people.

EMIT Technologies Inc. has begun operations in a 46,600-square-foot industrial building leased from Poudre Bay Partners LLC. Poudre Bay bought the building in February 2020 and completed the lease Dec. 31, said CEO Brian Smerud.

Michelle Butler, COO of EMIT, said the company bought Great Denver Iron, a Commerce City company, in August and quickly determined that the facility there was not large enough. EMIT decided to move the operation out of Commerce City to Greeley.

She said about 15 employees moved with the operation.

“Now we can scale, and we expect to hire about 15 or 25 more people,” she said.

Casey Osborn, CEO of the company, said EMIT was formed about 20 years ago to design and build emission controls, and it built manufacturing capabilities on that platform. The Sheridan location is being expanded and will encompass about 140,000 square feet when complete.

“What we’re doing in Greeley is not what we’re doing [in Sheridan],” he said. Greeley’s operation will be heavily into contract manufacturing. Among its current work is the production of structural steel for the new high school under construction in Eaton.

“We want a diversified through-put not dependent on one industry,” Osborn told BizWest. The Greeley plant will “leverage a skilled workforce of engineering and manufacturing talent,” he said.

EMIT’s Greeley location will be managed by Anthony Fleak.

Matthew Marcus from NAI Shames Makovsky represented EMIT in the lease transaction. Wheeler Properties represented the landlord.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC