UNC plans full return to classroom in fall

GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado in Greeley plans to return to a full schedule of in-person classes for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 23.
The university said in a press release that in addition to classes, it plans to restore activities and events that were curtailed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As students and their families consider academic plans for the fall, it is important for them to know UNC is planning to return to a more normal operating schedule, much like we had prior to the start of the pandemic,” UNC president Andy Feinstein said in a written statement. “The traditional college experience provides unparalleled opportunities, and our efforts are focused on the long-term success of our students and the health and safety of our entire campus community.”
Feinstein said the university has no evidence of COVID spread occurring in the classroom, but the university will reassess in-person operations based on the public health situation.
UNC will also provide information to its students and staff about getting vaccinated.
