Fort Collins Nissan proposes 40,000-square-foot addition to house sister Kia dealership

FORT COLLINS — The Valley Auto Group has submitted initial plans to expand its location in southern Fort Collins along South College Avenue to house its Nissan and Kia dealerships.

According to conceptual filings sent to city planners, the group wants to build the new dealership just north of the Nissan dealership at 581 S. College Ave. with a new lot large enough to hold 330 cars and a 40,000-square-foot sales and service building.

The new building would house Fort Collins Nissan, while the older lot to the south would be converted into a Kia dealership. Both dealerships are owned by the Longmont-based Valley Auto Group owned by the Wiebel family, which purchased and rebranded the Nissan and Kia locations from the Tynan family in 2019.

Valley Auto owns 10 dealerships spread across Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland and Longmont.

It’s unclear if the proposal would mean for the plot of land in midtown Fort Collins that currently houses the Kia dealership. A representative for the group declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday afternoon.

The project is due for its first round of conceptual reviews Thursday morning.

