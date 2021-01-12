Centura begins vaccinating patients over 70

LONGMONT and LOUISVILLE — Centura Health, which operates hospitals in Longmont and Louisville, is beginning to vaccinate people 70 years old and older.

The organization is adding vaccination sites to help speed administration of the vaccine, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Patients will need to be invited via the company’s patient portal, MyCenturaHealth, to a vaccination site, the company said; walk-ins are not permitted.

Like the other hospital systems, distribution of the vaccine is randomized based upon availability, and Centura patients, whether existing or new, will be prioritized for now, the company said.

Additional information can be found here.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC