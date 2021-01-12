Cannabis store, production plant to open in Milliken

MILLIKEN — Nature’s Herbs and Wellness will open its largest location in a new building located at 3220 Center Drive in Milliken.

The marijuana and CBD business, which is registered as Altitude Wellness Center LLC, has locations in Denver, Greeley, Fort Morgan and Sedgwick, The Milliken location will feature more retail space and a production facility that will be visible to customers from above.

“We want to highlight the overall experience and make this a destination,” said Jason Garfield, head of marketing for the 11-year-old company.

Garfield said the 9,000-square-foot building will feature 7,750 square feet of retail and production space. Customers will be able to see production happening on the building’s lower level through glass panels in the floor of the retail area.

Garfield said the retail experience for marijuana customers is “usually fairly rigid,” but in the Milliken store, an open floor plan and provisions to accommodate the pandemic will make the experience unlike most others.

Customers will be able to wander through the store, use interactive menus to select items, or seek out assistance from budtenders. The store will have 14 stations at which budtenders will work. Green lights above them will signal that they are open and available; red lights will signal that another customer is at that station.

“We think the production floor will be a big draw,” Garfield said, noting that many customers don’t know how cannabis products are put together for sale. “It [the production floor] is designed to be operating at all times during retail hours,” he said. The location will create products for other Nature’s Herbs locations.

Nature’s Herbs was founded 10 years ago by John and Alicia Rotherham, who continue to operate it. It employs about 200 people, with about 25 — 15 in retail and 10 in production — expected to work in the Milliken location.

The store will be managed by Crissy DeLeon, the company’s first employee after its creation.

Garfield said the pandemic has not hampered operations of the company, and it has continued to see growth throughout. He said the company’s strategy has been to add locations in underserved markets.

The owners purchased the Milliken location in 2017. The company planned to open the store in June but delayed because of the pandemic. Its scheduled opening date is Jan. 23, the 11th anniversary of the company.

