Brewers Association plans to move Craft Brewers Conference to Denver

DENVER — The Brewers Association will bring the Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America back to Denver this year as it aims to hold an in-person event.

The Boulder-based trade group for craft brewers said it will reschedule the expo to Sept. 9-12 in Denver after deciding the pandemic would make the conference in San Diego from March 29-April 1 unfeasible. It did not specify which expo center would host the event.

“Shifting to September in Denver provides us with an opportunity to potentially convene in person, making it possible to do what brewers do best—build community through sharing our expertise and passion, and learn from each other,” said Brewers Association president and CEO Bob Pease in a statement.

The conference and trade show attracted 15,000 vendors to Denver in 2019 and generated an estimated $37.9 million in direct spending in the city.

The Association may make the conference online-only depending on the public health situation in the fall.