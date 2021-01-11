UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation taps two new members

FORT COLLINS — UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation has brought two new members onto its 18-member board.
In a statement, the group said that Dr. Barley Oldemeyer, a current cardiologist, and Vikki Wagner, a recently-retired director of process and performance improvement for the region, will join the group overseeing the Foundation.
The UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation is the philanthropic development arm for the health system’s local hospitals and clinics.
The rest of the board includes:
- Kristi Benningsdorf, Great Western Bank – Northern Colorado
- Jim Birdsall, The Birdsall Group
- Mike Dellenbach, Dellenbach Motors
- Al Dominguez, JD, P.O.M. Consultants
- Richard Gearheard, Agrium, Inc., retired
- Dennis Houska, Houska Automotive, Poudre Valley Health System Board liaison
- Douglas J. Kemme, MD, UCHealth Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley
- Nathan Klein, LC Real Estate Group, LLC
- Robert F. Marschke, Jr., MD, oncology research consultant
- Yvonne Myers, Columbine Health Systems, Foundation Board chair
- Marilyn Schock, UCHealth Greeley Hospital
- Kay Sherman, The Human Bean of Northern Colorado
- Eric Thompson. Western Governors University
- Brandon Tompkins, Cornerstone Home Lending
- Tim Ulrich, Points West Bank
- Kevin Unger, PhD, president and CEO, UCHealth Northern Region