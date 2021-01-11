UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation taps two new members

FORT COLLINS — UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation has brought two new members onto its 18-member board.

In a statement, the group said that Dr. Barley Oldemeyer, a current cardiologist, and Vikki Wagner, a recently-retired director of process and performance improvement for the region, will join the group overseeing the Foundation.

The UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation is the philanthropic development arm for the health system’s local hospitals and clinics.

The rest of the board includes: