New Larimer County Commissioners to swear in, Fort Collins council to select new member

FORT COLLINS — Several changes in office are set to occur Tuesday within Larimer County.

Fort Collins mayor pro tem Kristin Stephens and Jody Shadduck-McNally will be sworn into Larimer County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning, replacing the term-limited Steve Johnson and Tom Donnelly. Along with remaining member John Kefalas, the three seats on the board will be filled solely by Democrats.

Gordon McLaughlin, also a Democrat, will be sworn in as the district attorney covering Larimer and Jackson counties.

Later tonight, the Fort Collins City Council will select the outgoing Stephens’ replacement. The finalists for the position include Jessica Dyrdahl, an assistant direct at Colorado State University, public speaking trainer Erin Hottenstein, veterinarian Philip Jensen, Veronica Olivas, a safety coordinator at Colorado State, Shirley Peel, director of Christian Core Academy, school psychologist Melanie Potyondy, retiree Sidna Rachid and Dancris Studios owner William Wright.