Frederick 7-Eleven store, gas station fetches $4.35M

FREDERICK — The 7-Eleven convenience store and filling station at 3500 Colorado Highway 52 recently changed hands for $4.35 million.

Frederick GPA LLC, an entity registered to the Michigan address of Investors Equity Group Inc., sold the roughly 3,500-square-foot building on a bit more than two acres to California-based developer Bolthouse Land Co. LLC, according to Weld County public records.

“Leveraging B+E’s proprietary database we were able to analyze rapidly changing market conditions to help our client identify an asset that would thrive in today’s pandemic environment,” said Hayden Salvas, a broker with B+E LLC, which represented the seller when the firm purchased the 7-Eleven in June for just under $4 million. “We are seeing rapid cap rate compression during the last few months for convenience stores.”

