Brandzooka adds private equity leader to board

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — Brandzooka, a Boulder-based advertising firm, announced Monday the appointment of Mark IV Capital director Michael Beaudoin II to its board of directors.

Brandzooka, a trade name registered to Assembly Media Networks Inc., recently completed a  $5.6 million Series A round of fundraising led by Mark IV.

“Our team is looking to invest in platforms that empower a new generation of companies, and we found Brandzooka’s story to be compelling right away. Led by CEO Kelly Dotseth, the team is fantastic, and we’re confident that they’ll continue to execute at the highest level,” Beaudoin said in a prepared statement. “It’s also clear that the pandemic has accelerated the shift to consumption of OTT media, making it essential for small and midsize agencies and brands of any size to leverage video-advertising technology in order to reach their customers in a cost-effective manner. Brandzooka is well-positioned to reach a broad range of targeted customers and help brands and/or agencies improve the ROI of digital campaigns by providing easy-to-use tools.”

Beaudoin joins Adam Edelman and Alex Bogusky on Brandzooka’s board.

