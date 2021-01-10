State testing for more contagious U.K. COVID variant in Loveland nursing home

LOVELAND — State researchers are testing to see if cases of the more contagious version of COVID-19 first detected in the United Kingdom within the North Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Loveland.

The Coloradoan reports that 110 cases were reported from Dec. 30 to Jan. 6 at the nursing home. Two staffers and two residents are being tested to determine if their cases are the new variant.

While the new variant is thought to spread faster, public health experts believe it is not more likely to cause life-threatening symptoms and will respond to vaccines currently being deployed.