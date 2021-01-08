SomaLogic taps staff researcher to CTO role

BOULDER — SomaLogic Inc. has tapped Jason Cleveland, one of its lead researchers, as the company’s chief technology officer.
Cleveland will lead development of the company’s blood-analysis platform.
“His unique background is the balance between science, engineering and business that we need to bring proteomics to a much wider customer base,” SomaLogic Chief Operating Officer Melody Harris said in a statement.
The SomaScan platform reads thousands of proteins in a patient’s blood or urine sample that may signal illnesses or future health conditions and suggest potential treatments via machine learning analysis. SomaLogic raised $214 million in venture capital late last year to fund the test’s further commercialization to clinical drug companies.
Cleveland joined SomaLogic as a principal research fellow in 2018 and was a consultant to the company for three years prior. Prior to that, he was CEO of Lab79 Technologies Inc., a DNA-sequencing startup spun out from the University of Colorado Boulder.
