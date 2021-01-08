Funding Friday: Boulder-based SPAC raises $265.92M in IPO

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Crucible Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CRU.U) completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, raising $265,925,000.

SPACs are shell companies that are listed on public exchanges and exist solely to be acquired by companies looking to go public outside of the normal procedures of an initial public offering. The plan is for Crucible to merge with a software company, most likely with a cloud-based subscription model.

Crucible is run by Jim Lejeal, a former chief financial officer of Rally Software and Sphero in Boulder, along with Foundry Group partner Brad Feld and general counsel Jason Lynch.

Other rounds (Source: SEC)

Jan. 6: Outpost Intros Inc., Boulder, $745,000 raised out of $820,000 goal.

Jan. 6: AquaRealTime Inc., Boulder, $25,000 raised out of $1 million goal.

Jan. 5: Congruex LLC, Boulder, $5 million round reached.

Jan. 5: TeleSpine Inc., Boulder, $3.94 million raised out of $4.01 million goal.

Jan. 5: Divirod Inc., Boulder, $364,000 raised out of $660,000 goal.

