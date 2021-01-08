Economic Forecast early-bird ticket deadline expires tonight

The deadline for purchasing tickets to the BizWest Economic Forecast at early-bird rates passes at midnight today, Friday.

The forecast, titled “The Road Back,” will be a virtual event on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 7:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Richard Wobbekind, associate dean of the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder, will be the keynote speaker.

Joining Wobbekind will be multiple industry experts and leaders from regional municipalities. Industry experts will participate in a panel discussion about what is likely to happen in the key industries of Northern Colorado. City representatives will look at the outlook for area communities that all were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early-bird tickets, available until midnight today, sell for $28.49 to BizWest subscribers and $38.49 for nonsubscribers. After today, tickets will sell for $33.49 and $43.49, respectively, for subscribers and nonsubscribers.

