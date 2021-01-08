Ball to open new aluminum plant in Kentucky

WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) will build a new aluminum end manufacturing plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for the firm’s beverage canning division.
The factory is expected to be operational by 2022 and will employ about 300 workers, according to a Ball news release.
“Our new Bowling Green, Kentucky, facility will provide aluminum end supply to Ball’s expanding North American network of beverage can manufacturing plants,” Colin Gillis, president of beverage packaging for North and Central America, said in the release. “Bowling Green will join our industry-leading network of more than 20 North American plants, including two new beverage can manufacturing plants currently under construction in Glendale, Arizona, and Pittston, Pennsylvania, scheduled to start up in early- and mid-2021, respectively.
