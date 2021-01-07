Innosphere submits plans for second building

FORT COLLINS — Innosphere, a venture capital firm and startup accelerator in north Fort Collins, has applied to build a second building on its campus.
In filings to city officials this week, Innosphere describes the project as a single-story, 7,800-square-foot building with an unspecified breakdown between laboratory space and offices. It would be located directly west of the group’s existing 10,660-square-foot building at 320 E. Vine St.
The construction would also include an expansion to the parking lot to the east.
The filing did not contain renderings or an in-depth project narrative. However, the laboratory space suggests that Innosphere is looking to expand for the portion of its invested companies focused on bioscience and within its energy, advanced materials and clean-tech group.
Innosphere declined to comment, citing ongoing planning.
