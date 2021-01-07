Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Gallegos Sanitation sells to national firm

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — Family owned Gallegos Sanitation Inc. has sold to a national trash company.

The Coloradoan reported that Gallegos, after 61 years, has sold to Republic Services Inc. because Jerry, Arthur and Rudy Gallegos will retire.

 

