Whiting Petroleum plans 60% decrease in spending in 2021

DENVER and WELD COUNTY — Whiting Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: WLL) will spend far less in new drilling and production in the coming year than it planned to do at the beginning of 2020, a signal that energy producers are still reeling from the steep demand cuts due to the pandemic.
The Denver-based oil producer expects to spend $240 million in capital expenditures across its plays in Colorado, Montana and North Dakota and drill or turn-in-line 93 wells during the year, according to guidance released Tuesday. The company did not respond to queries Tuesday and Wednesday asking how much of that budget is dedicated to Weld County, where almost all of the company’s Colorado production is located.
The 2021 budget is a steep 61.2% drop from the company’s planned maximum of $620 million in capital expenditures at the beginning of 2020 and an early sign of the impact of the dual stressors of a global pandemic curbing fuel demand at the same time that Saudi Arabia and Russia were engaging in a production war that flooded the global market with crude.
However, West Texas Intermediate reached $50 per barrel Tuesday for the first time since late February, a sign that demand is recovering.
Whiting was Weld County’s 10th-largest producer of oil and gas in 2019, producing just under 3.46 million barrels of oil and 3.78 million McF of natural gas.
Whiting was the first major producer in the state to declare bankruptcy during last year’s crisis. It later exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy, shedding $2.4 billion in long-term debt in exchange for those debtholders gaining large ownership stakes in the reorganized company.
According to the most recent data from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, Whiting produced 43.7% less oil and 38.2% less natural gas in 2020 than it did in 2019. It is now the 12th-largest producer in the county after being eclipsed by Verdad Resources LLC and Bayswater Exploration & Production LLC.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
DENVER and WELD COUNTY — Whiting Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: WLL) will spend far less in new drilling and production in the coming year than it planned to do at the beginning of 2020, a signal that energy producers are still reeling from the steep demand cuts due to the pandemic.
The Denver-based oil producer expects to spend $240 million in capital expenditures across its plays in Colorado, Montana and North Dakota and drill or turn-in-line 93 wells during the year, according to guidance released Tuesday. The company did not respond to queries Tuesday and Wednesday asking how much of that budget is dedicated to Weld County, where almost all of the company’s Colorado production is located.
The 2021 budget is a steep 61.2% drop from the company’s planned maximum of $620 million in capital expenditures at the beginning of 2020 and an early sign of the impact of the dual stressors of a global pandemic curbing fuel demand at the same time that Saudi Arabia and Russia were engaging in a production war that flooded the global market with crude.
However, West Texas Intermediate reached $50 per barrel Tuesday for the first time since late February, a sign that demand is recovering.
Whiting was Weld County’s 10th-largest producer of oil and gas in 2019, producing just under 3.46 million barrels of oil and 3.78 million McF of natural gas.
Whiting was the first major producer in the state to declare bankruptcy during last year’s crisis. It later exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy, shedding…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.