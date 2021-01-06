Urban-Gro consolidates shares outstanding

LAFAYETTE — Urban-Gro Inc. (OTCMKTS: UGROD) is using a reverse stock split to increase the value of its shares outstanding.
In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Lafayette indoor agriculture engineering firm said that it exchanged every six shares held by stockholders for one new stock at the beginning of the year.
The stock will trade under the ticker “UGROD” for 20 days before reverting to its “UGRO” symbol.
Companies use reverse stock splits to consolidate their shares outstanding, meaning their shareholders’ ownership stakes aren’t diluted but the shares themselves are in theory more valuable. Such a move usually signals that a company is in dire financial straits.
However, Urban-Gro said this week it projects to have record revenues in 2020 as it prepares to join the Nasdaq Global Markets.
The stock closed at $15 per share on Wednesday with very little trading volume recorded.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
LAFAYETTE — Urban-Gro Inc. (OTCMKTS: UGROD) is using a reverse stock split to increase the value of its shares outstanding.
In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Lafayette indoor agriculture engineering firm said that it exchanged every six shares held by stockholders for one new stock at the beginning of the year.
The stock will trade under the ticker “UGROD” for 20 days before reverting to its “UGRO” symbol.
Companies use reverse stock splits to consolidate their shares outstanding, meaning their shareholders’ ownership stakes aren’t diluted but the shares themselves are in theory more valuable. Such a move usually signals that a company is in dire financial straits.
However, Urban-Gro said this week it projects to have record revenues in 2020 as it prepares to join the Nasdaq Global Markets.
The stock closed at $15 per share on Wednesday with very little trading volume recorded.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.