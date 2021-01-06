Union Pointe apartments sell for $76.9M

LONGMONT — A Minneapolis and Minot, North Dakota, real estate company with interests in apartment complexes in six states has bought the eight-building Union Pointe apartment community in east Longmont.

While the transaction has not yet been recorded with Boulder County, seller Brinkman Real Estate Services LLC said it sold for $76.9 million or $300,390 per unit — a record high multi-family transaction for the Longmont market.

Brinkman, based in Fort Collins, developed the site, which opened in 2019, in partnership with Jensen LaPlante Development and Keystone Real Estate. The buyer is the newly branded company Centerspace LP (NYSE: CSR). Centerspace was formerly known as Investors Real Estate Trust, or IRET Properties; it changed its name on Dec. 10.

The 256-unit complex is located at 1605 E. County Line Road adjacent to 17th Street in east Longmont. It includes a resort-style pool and spa with cabanas, outdoor lounge, grills and fire pits, dog run and dog wash station, children’s play area and a bike and ski repair room. The shared clubhouse features a catering kitchen for entertaining, 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio, gaming room, coworking lounge with laptop bar and private workstations for residents.

Brinkman was represented by Newmark Group’s (Nasdaq: NMRK) Vice Chairmen Terrance Hunt and Shane Ozment and Executive Managing Director Chris Cowan.

“Due to the property’s robust amenities and exceptional location, the low-density garden asset, which [was] delivered last year, was in high demand and we were pleased to work with the sellers to complete the transaction,” said Hunt in a press release.

“This has been a flagship project for us that we were extremely proud to bring to the Longmont market. Our sale of this property will allow us to capitalize on tightening cap rates and reinvest capital into our current investment strategy focused on acquiring core-plus and value-add communities throughout Colorado and the intermountain West,” said Kevin Brinkman, co-founder and CEO of Brinkman Real Estate.

Centerspace is a publicly traded real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It owns 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 units.

