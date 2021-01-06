Lathrop names Link a partner in Boulder office

BOULDER — Lathrop GPM LLP, a law firm with an office in Boulder, has elected a new partner in the Boulder office.

Douglas W. Link, who practices intellectual property law, has joined the firm’s partners and was among four attorneys to be named partners across the organization’s national footprint.

Link is a member of the firm’s High-Tech Patent Prosecution Team. In addition to his legal experience, Link has an electrical engineering background. He works with electrical- and software-related patents. Link has aided in the drafting, filing and prosecution of more than 55 inter partes review petitions related to high-tech systems and processes. Link received his law degree from Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego.